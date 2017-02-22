GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police responded to a report of a crash Sunday on Splash Dam Road in Penn Township. According to state police, a Curwensville male was traveling east when he lost control of his pick-up. He was reportedly traveling too fast for the roadway, causing his vehicle to go too far south and impact a wooden bridge. Upon impact his vehicle continued to travel south until overturning onto its roof and coming to a rest in a creek. No injuries were reported as a result, and the pick-up sustained disabling damage. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- State police received a report about scattering rubbish that occurred sometime between Dec. 23, 2016 and Tuesday on Hale Road in Woodward Township. During the incident, someone allegedly scattered garbage bags full of several deer hides and other debris on the victim’s property. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about an incident of cruelty to animals that occurred Feb. 12 in the 300 block of Phoenix Road in Rush Township. Kayla Wallace of Houtzdale and Mitchell Evans of Madera allegedly neglected the care of three dogs and left them inside a residence without water for several days. State police said the dogs were taken to the Clearfield County SPCA, and Wallace and Evans were cited for the incident.
- State police received a report about an incident of burglary that occurred sometime between Feb. 16 and Feb. 18 on Peppermint Lane in Huston Township. During the incident, someone allegedly forced entry into a mobile home and removed a watch. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Philipsburg at 814-342-3370.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about an alleged attempted theft at a local business on Washington Avenue.
- Police received a report about a Protection from Abuse order issue.
- Police received a report about an incident of harassment in the area of Hill Street. However, it was found that harassment didn’t occur.
- Police received a report about a lost license plate in the area of Mill Road.
- Police received a report about an item that was found at the bottom of Antis Hill. A black key box was found lying on the roadway. Police believe it fell from a vehicle, and the owner may claim it at the station.
- Police served a warrant on a male who was wanted through the Sheriff’s Office (failure to appear), Clearfield Borough (failure to respond) and Domestic Relations. He was housed at the county jail on the bench warrant through the Sheriff’s Office.
- Police received a report about a missing person who was wanted on a 302 warrant from DuBois.
- Police received a report about a verbal domestic dispute on Mann Road. It was handled by police at the scene.
DuBois City
- Police were contacted by a person who wanted to report that damage had occurred to his vehicle in the past couple of days.
- Police received a report about a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of West Scribner Avenue. Upon arrival police found those involved were arguing over changing locks on the doors. Police advised it was a civil matter while both of them lived at the residence.
- Police were dispatched for an unknown male who was sitting on the victim’s porch smoking a cigarette in the 400 block of South Main Street. When asked why he was there, the male told the victim he was waiting for a friend and then left. When police arrived, the victim stated that the male had left; the victim was advised to call 911 if the male returned and trespassed.
- Police were dispatched for a large group of kids in the area of Giant Eagle blocking customers from entering and exiting the store. However, the group was gone upon police arrival.
- Police received a report about a domestic assault involving a husband and wife on Pifer Street. According to police, Jayson Territo was taken into custody and to the Clearfield County Jail for simple assault.