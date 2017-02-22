Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth questions Trump’s mental health

Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth said Monday that he is unsure of Donald Trump’s mental state — but added that the President doesn’t appear to be in control of himself.

“He is demonstrating on a daily basis that he [is] totally unfit for the office he serves in,” Yarmuth, from Kentucky, said in a speech to a local chapter of the NAACP posted on YouTube this week. “He is, in my opinion, a dangerous president. I’m not sure of his mental state, but I know that he doesn’t portray someone who is in control of his facilities.”

Yarmuth said he found it “really disturbing” from his perspective that Trump didn’t think of the consequences of his actions and that the people around him that he listens to don’t have any sense of what’s going on.

“He doesn’t seem to care what happens once the applause stops, he seems to be in it totally for the applause, and that’s what somebody with his ego and narcissism would be,” Yarmuth said, adding that “leaders from around the world are totally freaked out.”

However, Yarmuth added that Trump has yet to commit an impeachable offense.

“I have no idea, I don’t think he’s committed an impeachable offense yet — at least that we know about yet,” but said bookmakers had the odds at 50/50.

If Mike Pence were to take over as president, “from a policy perspective it would be worse, from a sanity prospective it would be better,” Yarmuth said.

“And right now I would vote for sanity over policy.”