Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Awards Local Grants

The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation recently awarded grants to 19 local community agencies and organizations.

This year the foundation gave out more than $15,000. The grant recipients were selected through a competitive review process from all applications submitted from throughout Clearfield County.

According to Kevin McMillen, foundation president, “the foundation has reached an asset size that allows us to continue to increase the amount of money we distribute, through our competitive grant program, to Clearfield County charities. Thanks to all who have generously given (donations) to the foundation.”

This year’s recipients are:

The ARC of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties received $500 for a Hi-Lo Mat Table for its day camp program.

Blair/Clearfield Association for the Blind received $500 for holiday meals for its clients.

Bucktail Council, Boy Scouts of America, DuBois, got $500 for Project COPE (Challenging Outdoor Personal Experience at Camp Mountain Run).

Cen-Clear Child Services Inc., Bigler, got $500 for a program supporting young and teen parents.

Central Pennsylvania Community Action Inc., Clearfield, received $500 for grocery shopping with delivery services for seniors.

Children’s Aid Society, Clearfield, received $623 for books for its Positive Parenting Program.

Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST), Clearfield, got $1,000 for their Seeds of Art Summer Camp.

Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Clearfield, received $500 for lock boxes for seniors to allow for easier access to clients’ homes in case of an emergency.

Community Guidance Center, Clearfield, got $300 for a therapeutic photography program.

DuBois Central Catholic School received $400 for creative learning tables for kindergarten classrooms.

Glen Richey Fireman’s Park got $1,000 to finish the dugout for its baseball/softball field.

Grampian Lions Club received $600 to provide hearing aids and glasses to people without insurance.

Haven House, DuBois, got $400 for a dehumidifier and a video security system.

Mo Valley Junior-Senior High School received $500 for a technical graphing system for their STEM

Penn Highlands DuBois got $300 for the education of patients with acute/chronic heart failure and acute/chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Service PAWS, Altoona, received $500 to provide assistance to people in Clearfield County needing service dogs or owners of service dogs with vet expenses.

Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, Clearfield, got $1,000 to update the lighting in the parking lot and help with roof maintenance.

These grants were made possible from money held by the foundation in its Community Fund and the Kurtz Fund for organizations in Clearfield Borough/Curwensville Borough/Lawrence Township.

The CCCF’s Community Fund represents an endowment established for the specific purpose of making grants to worthwhile projects benefiting Clearfield County communities.

The fund was established and continues to grow from contributions received from individuals, organizations and businesses. The foundation accepts donations to the Community Fund at any time during the year.

The total amount given this year includes more than $4,400 for four groups in Osceola Mills from the Sara Jane Mattern Fund. Each year the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church, the Columbia Fire Company, the Osceola Mills Historical Society and Library are eligible to apply for these funds.

In addition, the foundation gave $3,600 to area food banks to help them through the lean winter months.

The CCCF itself is a local charitable endowment that funds charities within Clearfield County allowing them to grow and benefit the local community forever. It provides a simple way to fulfill multiple charitable interests while keeping administrative expenses to a minimum. All funds go to the local charities.

Currently the foundation has 42 different funds including many local charitable groups and nine scholarship funds. As of December of 2016, the foundation’s assets have a market value in excess of $2.7 million.

Contributions to the Community Fund, the Kurtz Fund, the Mattern Fund or any of the foundation’s endowment funds may be made at the Web site www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org through Paypal or can be mailed to: P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield PA 16830.