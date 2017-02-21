State Police Searching for Missing Man

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP – State police at Clearfield are seeking the public’s assistance with the search for a missing Ferguson Township man.

The man was identified as Timothy Harold Lansberry, 54. He left his Ross Road residence on the morning of Feb. 15. State police said it’s unknown where he was going at that time.

According to state police, Lansberry may be operating a blue 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with damage to its front grill and driver’s side rear fender. His vehicle registration is YYL0157.

Lansberry is being described as having long, dark brown hair. He is 6 feet tall and approximately 200 pounds. He’s possibly wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans, black hat and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.