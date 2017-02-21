Penn Highlands Brookville Announces Scholarship Opportunity

BROOKVILLE – The Penn Highlands Brookville Development Committee is seeking applicants for its 2017 scholarship opportunity.

A $500 scholarship will be awarded to one senior student at each of the following high schools: Brookville Area High School, Clarion-Limestone High School, Redbank Valley High School and East Forest High School.

To be eligible for the $500 scholarship, students must: be a senior at one of the above mentioned high schools and plan to pursue an education in the healthcare field (i.e. nursing, physician, lab technology, pharmacy, medical technology, diagnostic imaging, surgical technician, respiratory therapy, etc.)

Applications are available at the high school guidance offices or by calling the Development Office at Penn Highlands Brookville at 814-849-1832.

Seniors are to complete the application form and submit the form, along with all specified documentation to Penn Highlands Brookville, Attention Donna Haney, 100 Hospital Rd., Brookville, PA 15825, no later than April 17.

Download Penn Highlands Brookville Scholarship Application.