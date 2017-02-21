Parenting Program Available at Children’s Aid Society

CLEARFIELD – Is your child defiant or disrespectful? Triple P can help.

The Triple P Positive Parenting Program of Children’s Aid Society will begin free group sessions from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., starting March 17.

The group discussion sessions will be held in the boardroom of Children’s Aid Society, located at 1008 S. Second St., Clearfield.

The program is open to any parent and there are no income guidelines. Parents can meet others who share their parenting struggles and learn effective and practical methods of handling their children’s behaviors.

Participants will attend four group sessions and then take part in follow-up phone calls with the instructor.

To enroll, call Christina at 814-765-2686, Ext. 228. It’s paid for with Pennsylvania taxpayer dollars.