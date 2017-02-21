Obituary Notice: Sandra M. Petriskie

Sandra M. Petriskie, 52, of Houtzdale died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 at UPMC Altoona Hospital.

Born June 17, 1964 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the Madaline (Mann) Gardner of Ramey and the late Paul Gardner.

She was a 1982 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School and earned an Associate’s degree from Triangle Tech.

She worked for Arris in State College as a CAD designer. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Houtzdale.

On July 8, 2006, she married Joseph Petriskie, who survives at home.

In addition to her mother and husband, she will be deeply missed by a son, Cody L. Swanson of Houtzdale, a step-son Bret Petriskie of Colorado, three sisters, Amanda Gardner, Joan Martell and Kelly Gardner and seven brothers, Kenneth, Edward, Thomas, Gene, Charles, Paul Jr. and Timothy Gardner Sr.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church, Houtzdale, with Pastor Christine Roe and Paster Sandy Hommer officiating. Private burial will follow in Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.

Condolences may be sent to: www.kruise-spewock.com.