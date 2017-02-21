Obituary Notice: Louis Edward Robinson

Louis Edward Robinson, 81, of Lyleville died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 at his home.

Mr. Robinson was born Aug. 25, 1935 in Washington, D.C., the son of Everett Jackson Robinson and Cora Alma (Scheuch) Robinson.

He worked for Trans World Airlines for 38 years and UPS –Air for eight years as a maintenance supervisor.

Mr. Robinson was an active member of the Chantilly Bible Church, Chantilly, Va., where he served as counselor and elder. He most recently was a member of the Zion Baptist Church, Ansonville.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who had served during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife, Betty L. Robinson, to whom he was married Sept. 27, 1958 at the St. Peters Lutheran Church, Washington, D.C.

He is survived by three children, Mark Edward Robinson and his wife, Paula of Woodlawn, Va., Lynne Patrice (Robinson) Straw and her husband, Rodney of Curwensville and Jennifer Dawn (Robinson) Garrett and her husband Mark of Fort Mill, SC, five grandsons, three granddaughters and a great-grandson.

Mr. Robinson was the last member of his generation. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Owen E. and John N. Robinson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Zion Baptist Church, Ansonville, with Pastor Steve Austin and the Rev. Richard Engle co-officiating.

Burial will be at Watts Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the Clearfield Honor Guard.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Zion Baptist Church, 12004 Tyrone Pike, Irvona, PA 16656.

The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.

