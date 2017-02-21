Obituary Notice: Kathryn E. Maiorana

Kathryn E. Maiorana, 86, of Clearfield died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at the Christ the King Manor, DuBois.

She was born May 6, 1930, a daughter of the late James and Carmela (Fama) Maiorana.

Miss Maiorana was employed as a research biologist at Ciba-Geigy in West Chester County, NY. Prior to that, she was a technician at the White Plains Hospital in White Plains, NY.

Miss Maiorana attended and graduated from the Clearfield Area High School. She was a member of the St. Francis Church, Clearfield.

She is survived by her a sister, Jane Lodico of Virginia and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Carrie Graves, Mary Waterworth-Whiting and Rose Maiorana and three brothers, John, Anthony ‘Nin’ and Joseph Maiorana.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with the Rev. Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Christ the King Manor, ATTN: The Auxiliary, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

The Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements.

