GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- On Sunday state police received a report about an incident of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief that occurred on Banion Road in Madera. During the incident, unknown persons were traveling on all-terrain vehicles and discharged a firearm into an unoccupied structure. It caused the concrete block to break, state police said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
State police at Ridgway
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Saturday at a Pine Avenue residence in Force. During the incident, a 22-year-old St. Marys man allegedly refused to leave the victim’s residence and struck her when she attempted to call state police. Charges were filed through the district court as a result.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about two missing juveniles in the area of Hollow Road. They were located and returned to their parents.
- Police received a parking complaint that occurred at the Family Dollar Store.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a person at the Crown Crest Cemetery.
- Police received a report about a lost wallet that had been found. It was turned into police who contacted the owner. Police said the owner has retrieved her wallet.
- Police received a report about alleged physical harassment at the Riverside Motel. Police issued a citation as a result.
- Police were asked to check the welfare of a person at a local business on South Second Street. Police found that everything was OK.
- Police located a suspicious male near a local business on South Second Street.
Sandy Township
- On Friday police received a report about a domestic dispute involving a couple and possibly a child in the parking lot of the DuBois Mall near the Italian Oven. Upon arrival officers located a couple standing near their vehicle, and they had been involved in a verbal argument. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- On Friday a 20-year-old Brockway man reported that someone struck and damaged his vehicle while it was parked at either Wal-Mart or the DuBois Mall.
- On Friday police received a report about a false alarm at Joann Fabrics.
- While inside the Pilot Travel Center on Friday, a man started to follow a 41-year-old North Carolina woman. He allegedly followed her around in the store and when she left, he followed her into the parking lot. When she became scared and started to run, he ran after her. She ran to her husband’s tractor-trailer and hid inside. Police said the man was last seen walking along Pilot and that he possibly got into a truck and pulled away.
- On Saturday police received a report about a false alarm at Joann Fabric.
- On Saturday police received a report about a false alarm at Lowe’s.
- On Sunday police were called to a Garden Grove residence for a report about a possible domestic situation involving a small child. Upon arrival officers spoke to the 30-year-old father who stated the baby was teething and had been crying for a long time. The mother was upstairs trying to put the baby to sleep, and when officers spoke to her, she confirmed the father’s story.
DuBois City
- Police were dispatched for a report about an intoxicated male who was on the front porch of the caller’s East Second Avenue residence and knocking on the door. When officers approached the male, he fled on foot. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and put in county jail. Police cited the male for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
- Police received a report about a possible stolen vehicle that was parked in the 100 block of West Long Avenue. Upon arrival police located a gold Toyota Camry, which was confirmed as being entered as stolen by the Wesleyville Police Department. It was subsequently seized by police and towed from the scene. After it was secured, officers were dispatched for a report of a suspicious male on West Long Avenue. When police arrived, they located a male identified as Lucas Ryann Dudek, and it was determined he’d allegedly stolen the vehicle in Erie. He also had a warrant through the Sandy Township police, and he was taken to the county jail.
- Police received a report about a 911 hang-up call in the 400 block of South Main Street. When a dispatcher called back, it was found the call was made by accident. When police called back, it was also found that everything was OK.
- Police were dispatched after a dog was found on North Highland Street. Upon arrival police transported the dog to the station and located its owner by using the lost and found dog book. Police contacted the owner who picked up the dog.