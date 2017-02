DUBOIS – February is Career and Technical Education Month.

In addition to a number of activities at the school, Jeff Tech had a student participate in job shadowing.

Garrett McQuown, a digital media arts student from Punxsutawney did some job shadowing Feb. 2 at Stoltz Toyota in DuBois.

McQuown spent the day with Shawn Schaffer. Schaffer is the Internet sale manager for the Stoltz Toyota dealership.