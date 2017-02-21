ExploreJefferson: DuBois Man Pleads Guilty to Child Rape

BROOKVILLE (EYT) – A DuBois man recently pleaded guilty to one count of child rape in the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for an incident that happened in Brockway.

According to online court documents, on Feb. 1, 38-year-old Douglas Edward Bloom Jr. of DuBois entered a guilty plea to one count of rape of a child, a first-degree felony.

As part of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1 (four counts)

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse of a Person Less Than 16 Years Age, Felony 1 (five counts)

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Felony 1 (five counts)

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (five counts)

– Indecent Assault of a Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1 (five counts)

He remains lodged in Jefferson County Jail on $75,000 monetary bail.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Details of the Case:

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Carol Strishock, of state police at DuBois, interviewed a witness around 9:10 p.m. on June 12, 2016.

The witness stated that Bloom “told him that he saw (the victim) naked and ‘they did it.’” (The witness) told Bloom that he was going to tell (the victim’s) mother.

He then “got up to leave, and Bloom grabbed him and said he was going to punch him. He got away and got as far as the mud room when Bloom blocked the door.”

The witness and Bloom argued again, and Bloom allegedly repeated to the witness that he had sex with the victim. A known woman who was standing on the back porch of the house overheard the conversation.

Around 9:30 p.m. on June 12, Strishock interviewed (the known woman) who said she could hear the arguing and squatted down, so Bloom could not see her. She said that she overheard Bloom telling (a known man) that he had sex with (the victim), the complaint states.

Around 9:45 p.m. on June 12, Strishock entered the master bedroom of the residence where the incident occurred. She observed several used baby wipes in the trash can, which were confiscated and placed into evidence, the complaint indicates.

Around 5 p.m. on June 14, Bloom was interviewed at PSP DuBois. He was read his Miranda Warnings and agreed to speak to Strishock without an attorney. “At first, Bloom denied having any type of sexual contact with (the victim). When advised there was physical evidence, he admitted to having anal sex with (the victim) approximately five times over the past couple of months,” the complaint continues.

Bloom allegedly stated he knew the victim was only 12 years old, according to the complaint.