US Defense Secretary: We’re not in Iraq to seize oil

Before departing for his first trip to Baghdad as the new US Defense Secretary, James Mattis told reporters, “We’re not in Iraq to seize anybody’s oil.”

His comments appeared to be a departure from President Donald Trump, who has made controversial comments about Iraq and its oil.

In January, Trump said about Iraq: “We should have kept the oil. Maybe we’ll have another chance.” He repeated the comments a few days later in an interview with ABC’s David Muir: “We should have taken the oil. You wouldn’t have ISIS if we took the oil.”

Trump has said the US has spent trillions fighting ISIS, but that could have been avoided had the Americans just taken the terrorists’ oil supply. Critics have said that taking Iraq’s oil would have been stealing from civilians and thus a war crime, a violation of international law.

On Monday, Mattis offered a different perspective from the president.

“All of us in America have generally paid for our gas and oil all along and I’m sure that we will continue to do so in the future. We’re not in Iraq to seize anyone’s oil,” said Mattis, a retired four-star general.

War on ISIS

Before departing for Iraq, Mattis told reporters in Abu Dhabi that he was heading to Baghdad, “because I need to get current on the situation there, political situation, the enemy situation, and the friendly situation.”

Mattis said he wanted to speak with the Iraqi political leadership and the US’ partners: “We’re going to make certain we’ve got good shared situational awareness of what we face as we work together, fight alongside each other to destroy ISIS.”

On Sunday, Iraq launched a new offensive to regain control of western Mosul from ISIS. The operation comes weeks after Iraqi forces recaptured eastern Mosul across the Tigris River.

Since October, a coalition of Iraqi-led forces have pushed to end ISIS’ brutal rule in the country’s second-largest city. The US-led coalition has played a supporting role with advisers and assistance with airstrikes.

Effects on Iraqi immigrants

Mattis was also asked about the potential of the Trump administration signing a new executive order on immigration.

“I have not seen the new executive order but I, right now, am assured that we will take steps to allow those who have fought alongside us, for example, to be allowed in to the United States,” he said.

“They will have been vetted obviously by their performance on the battlefield beside us and by the normal procedures and I’m sure we will work our way through this quickly.”

Trump’s executive order blocked travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iraq, from entering the US for 90 days and stopped refugees from coming in for four months.

This affected many of the men and women who helped American forces in Iraq as translators and contractors and then applied for asylum in the US. The executive order prompted an outcry from veterans who worked alongside the Iraqi translators.

But the order has been rejected by a US federal appeals court.