Obituary Notice: Christine Ann “Chris” Rusnak

Christine Ann “Chris” Rusnak, 88, of Philipsburg died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 at her residence.

Born March 3, 1928 in Osceola Mills, she was a daughter of the late John and Verna (Shimmel) Winkler.

She was married July 4, 1957 at the former St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Osceola Mills to Joseph M. Rusnak. He survives at home.

She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Philipsburg.

She had been employed with a number of former Philipsburg area businesses throughout her working career, including: The 5 & 10 Store, General Cigar and her father-in-law’s business, Rusnak’s Market.

Also, she, along with her husband, Joe, had owned/operated the former Holiday Inn, (Tyrone Pike) RD Philipsburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother and sister-in-law, Francis “Bud” Winkler and his wife, Frances; and one brother-in-law, Lawrence “Larry” Dipko.

In addition to her husband, Joe, she is survived by one daughter, Steveann V. “T-Bird” Rusnak and her companion, Clifford L. “Butch” Breon Jr. of Philipsburg; one son, Mark J. and his wife, Victoria E. (Prestash) Rusnak of Philipsburg; three grandchildren, Steven T. Rusnak, Briana E. Rusnak and Mateeia C. Breon; one sister, Henrietta “Dutchie” Dipko of Philipsburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 404 S. Fourth St., Philipsburg, with Fr. John Gibbons as celebrant.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg. The Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Osceola Mills.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.