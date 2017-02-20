Obituary Notice: Charles “Bud” London

Charles “Bud” London, 83, of Rockton died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at his home.

Born Dec. 27, 1933 in Curwensville, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Delcie A. (Kirk) London.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corp who had served during the Korean War. He was stationed in Alaska.

On July 4, 1958, he married Charlotte Smith London. She preceded him in death Oct. 17, 2015.

He was a heavy equipment operator in the area for many years. He enjoyed hunting and working with his skid steer and tractor.

He is survived by three daughters, Charlene E. Davis and her husband, James of Rockton, Cindy G. Hilliard and her husband, Randy of Dallas, NC and Cheryl L. Walburn and her husband, Thomas of Greencastle, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by five siblings, Thomas Kirk and his wife, Gloria of Brooksville, Fla., Margaret “Peg” Hickman of Rockton, Betsy M. Kirk of Sugar Hill, Olan London and his wife, Linda of Luthersburg and Linda Jewell of Reynoldsville.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Vern and Pat London.

Friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Howe officiating.

Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.

Memorials may be placed with the Salem United Methodist Church, 2000 Carson Hill Rd., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be made to www.gbfuneralhome.com.