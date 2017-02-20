Milo Yiannopoulos’ book canceled by Simon & Schuster

Simon & Schuster said Monday that it will nix publication of a forthcoming book by Milo Yiannopoulos following the release of video clips in which the right-wing commentator endorsed sexual relations between “younger boys and older men.”

The sudden decision by the publishing giant came only hours after Yiannopoulos, an editor at Breitbart News, was disinvited from speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, which is slated to begin later this week in the Washington, D.C., area.

Adam Rothberg, a spokesman for Simon & Schuster, said on Twitter that the decision to cancel publication of the book “Dangerous” came after “careful consideration.”

Yiannopoulos did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but confirmed the news with a succinct statement on Facebook.

“They canceled my book,” he wrote.