Richard Curtis Yingling Jr., 23, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 30, 2017 at the Altoona Hospital, Altoona.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Summit Hill United Methodist Church, Morrisdale, with the Rev. Thomas Harmic officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.