Maple Sugaring Programs are in March at Parker Dam

PENFIELD – March is maple sugaring season at Parker Dam Sate Park, and you can come learn how real maple syrup is made.

You can learn the sweet story of maple sugaring, how it was discovered, how it was made years ago and how you can make it yourself today.

Also, you can learn how to identify maple trees in the winter, how to choose the right trees for tapping, where to place the taps and so on.

You can find out how large, modern sugar operations produce syrup and other maple products and how Parker Dam State Park’s small operation produces this tasteful treat.

Several upgrades to the park’s Sugar Shack have been completed in recent years, so if you haven’t been out in a while, you can come see the changes.

A few lucky participants will get to tap a maple tree, gather in the sap, and help out. Free taste samples of pure maple syrup will be available for all visitors.

Programs will be held each Saturday and Sunday afternoon throughout March at 2 p.m. You are invited to come discover the tradition.

Participants should meet at the park’s Sugar Shack, near Pavilion 7, just past the Cabin Road.

Schools and organized groups may schedule a Wednesday, Thursday or Friday Maple Sugaring program (March only) by calling 814-765-0630, or e-mailing the park’s Environmental Education Specialist at: cahuber@pa.gov.

Schools can also inquire about the park’s Distance Learning program, where students can learn about maple sugaring from their classroom if they are unable to visit the park.