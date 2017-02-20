Glass Announces Candidacy for Magisterial District Justice

Jim Glass of Coalport is announcing his candidacy for Magisterial District Justice 46-3-04, located in Houtzdale, in Clearfield County.

Growing up in Coalport, his parents, Don and Maggie Glass, instilled in him a sense of community and duty, and this led to his career as a police officer.

After graduating from the Glendale High School, Glass attended the Indiana University of Pennsylvania to study criminology.

He went on to attend the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Academy. He began his career as a police officer with the Clearfield Borough Police Department in 1993.

Glass worked with the Clearfield Borough Police Department until 1996, at which time he took a position with the Lawrence Township Police Department. And, 23 years later, he remains with the department.

During his years with the Lawrence Township Police Department, he has taken pride in his accomplishments.

He has obtained numerous certificates for investigative techniques and response to various situations. This includes active shooters, hazardous material and weapons of mass destruction hands-on techniques, which was obtained after a rigorous four-day training session with Homeland Security in Alabama.

Glass has also received numerous commendations from various officials. These include the state Attorney General’s office for his work on narcotics cases and the Clearfield Area School District for his service as a school resource officer.

In 2007, he was promoted to sergeant. He was more recently appointed to lead the department following the retirement of the chief.

Just this past fall, he attended the magisterial district justice course in Harrisburg, Pa. He passed the exam and received his certificate, enabling him to state that he is “officially, the qualified candidate to be the Fourth District Magisterial Justice.”

In his spare time, he is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hunting and fishing and is a member of an area sportsmen’s club.

When asked about his decision to run for the Fourth District Magisterial Justice seat, Glass stated: “I will soon be retiring from the force and I am ready to begin another chapter in my life.

“I do want to continue to help the citizens of Clearfield County. For all of my years of law experience, I feel it would be a privilege to serve the community in this capacity.”