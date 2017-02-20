GANT Weekend Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an incident of theft by unlawful taking that occurred sometime between Jan. 19 and Sunday on Lyleville Road in Beccaria Township. During the incident, someone allegedly took the victim’s Rossi .38 caliber pistol with an orange barrel, double action, orange sight and a red vent. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
State police at DuBois
- State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred Jan. 1 in Winslow Township. During the incident, a known male suspect allegedly stole four wheels/tires from the victim’s red Saturn that was located at his camp. State police are continuing their investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the DuBois barracks at 814-371-4652.
- State police reported an incident of DUI that occurred Saturday on Edith Street in Sykesville Borough. A 33-year-old Reynoldsville man was stopped for several summary traffic violations. While speaking with him, state police allegedly detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He was subsequently arrested for DUI and other summary traffic offenses, which are pending blood test results.
- State police reported a DUI/Act 64 drug violation that occurred Sunday on Clayplant Road in Snyder Township. According to the report, a 38-year-old man committed traffic violations and was determined to be under the influence. Then, a search of the vehicle allegedly yielded approximately 38 grams of packaged marijuana, which belonged to him. A search of the passenger – a 26-year-old man – allegedly yielded various pills and paraphernalia. Charges against the operator are pending blood test results; charges will be filed against his passenger.
- State police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment that occurred Saturday in Warsaw Township. As a result, a 50-year-old Brockway man will be cited for the incident through the district court.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred sometime between March 1, 2016 and Jan. 14 on Sharpless Street in Rush Township. On Jan. 16 a search was conducted at a State College man’s residence by Patton Township police. During the search, two pistols were allegedly recovered that belonged to the victim who had reported them as stolen to state police. Patton Township police arrested the man on firearms charges, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report about an invasion of privacy that occurred Friday on Orvis Beckview Lane in Taylor Township. During the incident, a 45-year-old Port Matilda man allegedly filmed the victim without her consent. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report about an incident of retail theft that occurred Saturday at Wal-Mart in Young Township. During the incident, someone allegedly walked out with a 48-inch Visio flat screen television valued at $378. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
State police at Ridgway
- State police received a report about an incident of retail theft that occurred Feb. 4 at Wal-Mart in St. Marys. During the incident, a 21-year-old Johnsonburg man allegedly removed various items, including a Verizon smartphone. State police are continuing their investigation, and charges are currently pending at this time.
- State police received a report about an incident of retail theft that occurred Saturday at the Wal-Mart in St. Marys. During the incident, a 58-year-old Emporium woman allegedly took several items and attempted to leave without paying for them. The total amount stolen was $82.62, and charges were filed through the district court.
Clearfield Borough
- Police located a male who held a warrant through the Clearfield Borough police. He was able to pay the warrant amount.
- Police responded to a 911 hang-up call on Merrill Street. Upon arrival police found that it was an accidental dial.
- Police received a report about a Protection from Abuse order violation. During the incident, a female allegedly received a letter from a male who was prohibited from contacting her.
- Police served a warrant on a male who was stopped for a traffic violation by Lawrence Township police. He was able to pay his warrant amount.
- Police stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic offense and determined the driver had warrants. When the male was taken into custody, it was found that he also allegedly had drugs on him. He was then lodged in the Clearfield County Jail.
- Police responded to an alarm at a local business.
- Police assisted Lawrence Township police with an alarm at a business. It was noted that police had located people in the area of the business.
- Police received a report about a dog attempting to bite a child on NW Third Avenue.
- Police assisted the fire department with a transformer that had exploded on East 10th Street.
Lawrence Township
- Law enforcement officials from the Lawrence Township police and the Pennsylvania State Police K9 Unit conducted roving driving enforcement and patrols throughout the township Friday and Saturday. As a result, officers conducted 30 traffic stops, which resulted in two warnings, one criminal arrest and 24 traffic citations. Officers also assisted Clearfield Borough police in serving a search warrant at a residence, resulting in additional criminal arrests. Township officers would like to thank the PSP for their participation and assistance.
- Police received a report about a civil issue in the area of Meadow Road. Police referred the person to the magistrate.
- Police received a report about a stolen credit card at the Wal-Mart Supercenter. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle at the Clearfield Mall light. Officers pushed the vehicle off of the roadway.
- Police received a report about a stolen bicycle at the Clearfield Mall. According to police, it was sitting outside the mall when it was taken. It was recovered the following day.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of retail theft. Charges are to be filed in the incident.
- Clearfield Borough police were assisted with an incident.
- Police received a report about an activated alarm at a local business on River Road.
- Police received a noise complaint and were requested to check the welfare of a female on Mount Joy Road. Upon arrival police found she was OK.
- Police received a report about an incident of trespassing. When police arrived at the scene, they advised a female she wasn’t permitted to stay there.
- Police received a report about an alarm at a local business. During the investigation, police located a male who was allegedly in possession of marijuana. Police also arrested another male for suspected DUI. Charges are to be filed against both pending investigation.
- Police received a report about a verbal domestic dispute at the Edgewood Apartments. Those involved in the dispute were separated, police said.
- Police received a report about a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Evans Road.
- Police received a report about fireworks in the area of Hyde.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a person at Wal-Mart, and the incident resulted in a DUI. Charges are to be filed as a result.
- Police received a report about an alleged physical harassment/altercation that had previously occurred at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School.
- Police assisted with a psychological emergency at Colonial Courtyard.
- Police conducted a traffic stop at which time it was found that the driver was allegedly in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Charges are to be filed as a result.
- Police received a report about the alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the area of Clark Street.
- Police assisted the fire department with electrical wires that were down and had started a brush fire on River Road.
- Police received a report about an alleged fraudulent return at Wal-Mart. Both suspects were identified and charges will be filed as a result.
- Police received a report about littering in the area of the Route 879 bypass. Police identified the actor and asked them to remove the garbage from the roadway.
DuBois City
- Police met with a female regarding an alleged incident of harassment. She told police she’d received multiple threatening messages from a known person. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about a domestic dispute in the 500 block of South State Street. Upon arrival a woman told police she and her husband had a fight. He’d left prior to police arrival.
- Police are investigating an incident of credit card fraud/stolen identity. During the incident, someone allegedly tried to open multiple credit cards in a DuBois woman’s name.
- Police issued multiple traffic citations.
- Police received a report about alleged credit card fraud. The victim told police that someone was opening lines of credit in her name.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment. A female told police that her ex-boyfriend continues to contact her, and she wants him to stop. Officers made contact with him and advised him to cease contact.
- Police received a report about an incident of retail theft that occurred at a business on North Brady Street. A male and female were arrested for allegedly taking items from the store. Police said the male was also found to have a warrant for his arrest; the female was released from custody.
- Police received a report about an incident of harassment on West Long Avenue. Upon arrival police advised the juveniles to cease contact with each other.
- Police assisted DuSan ambulance personnel with an intoxicated female who was reportedly interfering with a patient in the 200 block of South Brady Street. Police advised the female to return to her residence.
- Police were dispatched for a report about a male screaming outside a residence in the 400 block of South Church Street. Upon arrival police found Alan Burke pounding on a storm door, and the window had been broken. Burke was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and taken to the county jail. He was cited for the incident.
- Police received a report about a phone scam. Police indicated that the same phone number has been reported for several scams.
- Police received a report about an intoxicated male who was lying on the sidewalk at the intersection of West Long Avenue and Chestnut Street. He’d fallen and was complaining of back pain. He was taken to the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital by emergency personnel.
- Police received a report about open burning in the 100 block of East Weber Avenue. A homeowner was cooking outside on a small, contained fire due to the warm weather, police said. Police were assisted by the fire chief.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment in the 100 block of East Second Avenue. The victim told police that someone has been writing the same obscene word on her vehicle for the past three weekends. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.