From truffle pizza to Roger Federer — Five things we learned in St. Moritz

History was made, sporting idols were spotted and an Austrian great ensured the World Ski Championships in Switzerland’s famous resort St Moritz — the home of skiing, glitz and glamor — concluded in style.

To mark the end of the two-week championships, CNN Sport picks out five St. Moritz highlights.

Success breeds success

Once again Marcel Hirscher was the leading man on the slopes.

The Austrian, 27, who had been suffering with flu, secured two golds (giant slalom and slalom) and a silver (super combined), making him the most successful athlete of the championships. It was, he said, the perfect two weeks.

Meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin secured slalom gold, to add to her giant slalom silver. The 21-year-old’s win made her the first woman since Germany’s Christi Cranz in 1939 to capture three successive slalom World Championship golds.

Roger Federer is a ski fan

Fresh from winning his 18th grand slam at the Australian Open last month, Roger Federer was spotted on the slopes in his homeland.

The 35-year-old told CNN Sport that the championships was an event he did not want to miss.

“I grew up watching it all the time when I was a kid in the living room,” he said. “Like I was watching Wimbledon finals, I was watching skiing on the weekends.”

Duct tape can fix a legendary skier

With movement in her right hand limited, Lindsey Vonn’s medal hopes were held together by duct tape.

The American broke her arm while training last November and after losing grip of her pole during the super-G in St Moritz, the 32-year-old improvised with a bit of sticky tape.

“I’ve done it before. It’s kind of annoying as once you are taped in you can’t get it out, so I need a bit of help at the start,” she said of sticking her pole to her weakened hand. “But at least I know my pole is going to stay on and I don’t have to think about it.”

The ploy worked as she raced to bronze in the downhill, becoming the oldest female medalist at the Alpine World Ski Championships.

The place to be for posh nosh

Truffle pizza for $120? Caviar at 8,000 feet? Deep pockets were needed for those wanting to dine in style during the championships.

“People from all over the world come here to taste them and savor them,” Reto Mathis, head chef at La Marmite, told CNN Sport of the restaurant’s famous truffle pizzas.

The Swiss make the most of home advantage

The championships were Switzerland’s most successful in nearly 30 years as the host nation won seven medals — their most since 1989.

Switzerland’s three golds, two silvers and two bronze medals placed them second in the medal table behind Austria, who won nine. It bodes well for the Swiss ahead of next year’s Winter Olympics.