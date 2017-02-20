Elliott Accused of Selling Gun to Man Involved with Local Meth Ring

DUBOIS – A Kentucky man accused of selling a gun to a man involved with a local methamphetamine ring has been apprehended.

Charges were filed against Victor P. Elliott, 57, along with several others arrested after the “Operation Ice Storm” drug investigation in March of 2016. He is now incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing on charges of firearm ownership (F3) and delivery firearm after 48 hours elapsed (M2) is scheduled for Feb. 24.

According to grand jury testimony in the investigation, Frederick Oddo, 46, formerly of Brookville, sold a semi-automatic pistol to Robert Selfridge, 36, who was bringing large amounts of methamphetamine into the area.

Oddo told officials that after his cousin and Elliott visited his home, Elliott left a pistol there. Because his girlfriend was concerned for their children’s safety, Oddo said he took the gun and later sold it to Selfridge for $200.

When an agent spoke with Elliott in July of 2015, he said he drove Oddo’s cousin from Kentucky to DuBois as a way to make money. He explained it was his plan to sell the gun that he purchased in Kentucky and make more money. Oddo paid him $200 for the gun, he told police.

Selfridge, 36, pleaded guilty in June 2016 to two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of firearms prohibited, firearm not to be carried, flight to avoid apprehension, default in required appearance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to a total of 13 years to 30 years in state prison. (For more on Selfridge’s sentencing, click here).

Oddo, 46, pleaded guilty in July of 2016 to person not to possess firearms (F2), and two counts of sales/transfer of firearms, (M2). He was sentenced to two to four years in state prison.

Over 30 people were arrested in March of 2016 for their connection with a drug ring that was selling methamphetamine and heroin in the area, according to previously published reports.

The arrests were the result of a year-long investigation that involved the DuBois City and Sandy Township Police Departments, the Clearfield County Drug Task Force, the District Attorney and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.