CAST Adds Performance of The Buddy Holly Story

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) is adding another performance of The Buddy Holly Story to its schedule. The additional show will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

CAST volunteers would like patrons to note that the added performance is a half-hour earlier than the other regularly scheduled performances.

This show tells the true story of Buddy’s meteoric rise to fame, from the moment in 1957 when “That’ll Be the Day” hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later on “The Day the Music Died.”

The incredible legacy of the young man with glasses, whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period during the golden years of rock and roll, lives on in this one-of-a-kind musical.

CAST had originally scheduled just six performances but tickets sold out fast. A handful of tickets still remain for the regularly scheduled performances on Feb. 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 p.m.

“We are pleased with how our audiences have received the show,” shared Shawn Inlow, director for this production. “We have people on their feet and clapping their hands.

“We also have several people who feel a personal connection to the music of this time, and to Buddy Holly himself. This is a very memorable experience for everyone on and off stage.”

Tickets for all remaining productions of The Buddy Holly Story can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org, or at the CAST office on Monday and Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

A limited amount of tickets will also be available at the box office 30 minutes prior to each performance. Any unclaimed seats will be resold at the start of each show. Only season ticket holders have the option of exchanging their tickets for any of the remaining shows.

CAST is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield. For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474. The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.