Blue Ivy channels Beyoncé at NBA All-Star Game

Blue Ivy gets it from her mama.

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter appears to be transforming into her mother’s mini-me.

The child sat courtside with her superstar parents at the NBA All-Star game Sunday and stole the spotlight.

From her style to her mannerisms, Blue Ivy had Beyoncé fans doing a double take.

In a recent Instagram picture posted by Beyoncé, Blue rocked her mom’s style in a matching denim coat that appropriately read: “slay.” Miss Carter has an enviable wardrobe and a busy social schedule. In the past year, she has attended the Grammys, CFDA Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

Bey posted another pic of Blue Ivy sporting a red lip, just like she did for her 2013 L’Oreal Paris ad. Beyoncé is reportedly launching a Blue Ivy line of children’s fashion and beauty products.

A mere kindergartner, Blue Ivy already knows how to strike a solid pose.

Considering her mother has over 95 million Instagram followers, clearly, she’s got a great teacher.