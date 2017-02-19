Salon Hosts “Meet the Masters” Event

DUBOIS – The JCPenney salon of DuBois hosted an event entitled “Meet the Masters.”

Cindy Billotte from the salon invited Jeff Tech Cosmetology Career and Technical Education students to the salon for a tour Jan. 23, and 11 of the cosmetology students attended the event.

The students were shown around the salon, got to see the equipment used at the facility and watched a training video.

Billotte discussed with the girls the benefits of working for the JCPenney salon. She also arranged for a demonstration haircut to take place while the students were there.

Billotte provided the Jeff Tech cosmetology students with lunch, door prizes, coupons and each student got to select from a bottle of shampoo or hairspray from the salon.

“We are very grateful to the JCPenney salon for providing this opportunity to our Jeff Tech cosmetology students,” school officials said.

“Their hospitality and generosity were very much appreciated. Community support is imperative for our Career and Technical Education Programs and their students.”