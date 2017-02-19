Obituary Notice: Maurice R. Shope Jr.

Maurice R. Shope Jr., 86, of Clearfield died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 at UPMC Altoona.

He was born Jan. 19, 1931, a son of the late Maurice R. and Violet (Brickley) Shope.

Mr. Shope was a self-employed carpenter and craftsman. Before operating his own business, he had been employed by Pentz Brothers and D.W. Hummel.

In his spare time, Mr. Shope enjoyed reading and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Family meant everything to him, and he especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a member of West Side United Methodist Church, where he was active with his Sunday school class.

A veteran of the U. S. Air Force, he served during Korean War.

He is survived by two daughters, Susan Boob and her husband, Jack of Clearfield and Cynthia Atkinson and her husband, John of Centreville, Va.; four grandchildren, Christina Ramon and her husband, Eric of Livermore, Calif., Brad Boob and his wife, Kristen of Hollidaysburg and Robert Atkinson and Matthew Atkinson, both of Centreville, Va.; four great-grandchildren, Joshua and Alyssa Ramon and Jackson and Jameson Boob; and a sister, Mona Fair and her husband, Dewayne of Lancaster.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Irma (Grice) Shope on April 17, 2010. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, LeRoy and Ward Shope and Ernest Jameson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to West Side United Methodist Church, 317 Nichols St., Clearfield.

The Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements.

