Obituary Notice: Marcene A. Kanouff

Marcene A. Kanouff, 70, of Council Bluffs, Iowa died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at Omaha, Neb.

Born April 9, 1946 in Morrisdale, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Nora (Flegal) Myers.

Mrs. Kanouff was of the Christian faith. She was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four sisters and two brothers.

She is survived by three daughters, Aletta A. Miedl and her husband, George of Avoca, Iowa and Ilean N. Ohle and her husband, Rod and Marcene A. Kanouff, all of Omaha, Neb., and one son, Harry R. Kanouff Jr. and his wife, Amy of Glenwood, Iowa.

She is also survived by two sisters, Martha M. Bowman and her husband, Randy of Omaha, Neb., and Doris Eirich and her husband, James of Osceola Mills; three brothers, William Myers and his wife, Barbara of Middletown, NY, David Myers of Morann and George Myers of Texas; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services took place Jan. 23 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery in Council Bluffs, Iowa.