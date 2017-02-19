Jim Jones on national security adviser questions: ‘I’ve had my turn in the barrel’

Retired Marine Corps Gen. Jim Jones, who was President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, said Sunday he hasn’t been asked to consider doing the job again under President Donald Trump.

“No, I have not had any contact with the White House, and I think that I’ve had my turn in the barrel,” Jones told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on “State of the Union.”

“But I’d be very happy to offer any advice to anybody who — to the person who does take the job, because it’s so very important,” Jones said.

Trump is considering at least four candidates for the position: Former United Nations Ambassador John Bolton, acting national security adviser Army Gen. Keith Kellogg, West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen and Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who directs the Army Capabilities Integration Center.

Jones said all four seem to have the necessary qualifications and played up the importance of the national security adviser helping coordinate across agencies without micromanaging.

“It’s got to be someone who is a strategic thinker,” Jones said. “It’s got to be someone who understands that the strategic coordination of the interagency is important, and above all, I think, someone who’s going to resist and cause the NSC to resist getting involved in our tactical operations around the world.”