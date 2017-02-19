GANT RELOAD: Week of Feb. 13

The GANT weekly reload gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines, as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

The GANT reload will be posted each weekend for your perusal. For most part, the reload will be filled with local headlines, but every now and again, a state, world or national story will make the list.

Decatur Twp. Police: Man Stabbed After Forcibly Entering Home

OSCEOLA MILLS – Decatur Township police received a report about a stabbing on Friday.

CAST Presents: BUDDY, the Buddy Holly Story

CLEARFIELD – More than 20 musicians and actors will take to the stage at Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre to present another rock musical that is sure to please viewers of all ages.

Hoodie Hoo Day Plans are Taking Shape

CLEARFIELD – Plans for this year’s Hoodie Hoo Day in Clearfield are taking shape, according to organizer Jane Lee Yare.

Woman Charged for Allegedly Having Sex with 15-year-old

DUBOIS – A DuBois woman has been charged with statutory sexual assault for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old male.

Jerry Sandusky’s Son Facing Child Sex Soliciting Charges

Jeffrey Sandusky, the son of convicted sex abuser and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor child sexual offense charges, according to court documents from the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Career Center Receives State Grants

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) has received two grants during the 2016-17 school year.

Blight Demolition Funding Available to Local Municipalities

CLEARFIELD – Blight demolition funding is available to municipalities, announced Jodi Brennan, county planning director, at Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioners’ meeting.

DuBois Man Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case

CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man facing child pornography charges for allegedly posing as a woman online to get photos of a teen boy has signed a plea agreement.

Authority to Host Electronics Recycling, Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

CLEARFIELD – An electronics recycling and household hazardous waste collection event will be held in March, announced Jodi Brennan, solid waste authority director, at Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioners’ meeting.

Baldinger to Stand Trial for Allegedly Threatening to Kill 3 People, Cutting Through Door with Knife

CLEARFIELD – After a preliminary hearing Wednesday, all charges were held for court against a Burnside man accused of threatening to kill three people and cutting through a door with a knife.

Wallaceton Man Allegedly Found with Drugs, Money During Traffic Stop

BRADFORD TOWNSHIP – A Wallaceton man is facing charges after allegedly being found with drugs and a large amount of money during a traffic stop, according to court paperwork filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.

Penn Highlands Clearfield Seeks RACP Grant for Renovation Project

CLEARFIELD – Penn Highlands Clearfield is seeking grant money to upgrade the emergency department.

Neeper Promoted to Assistant Police Chief

CLEARFIELD – For the first time in six years, Clearfield Borough will have an assistant police chief.