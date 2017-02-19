Curwensville Rotary Hears from Habitat for Humanity Representative

CURWENSVILLE – The Rotary Club of Curwensville welcomed guest Dr. John Farr, who was representing Habitat for Humanity, at the weekly meeting Feb. 7.

Dr. Farr informed the members about the project beginning in Grampian, as well as the efforts to locate a suitable family for the new home.

He said for families to be eligible, they must be of modest income and interested in an opportunity for home ownership.

He also explained that typically, the price of the home will be the cost of materials and there is no interest rate.

There are also volunteer requirements for the candidate family to participate in the constructing of the home, he said. Locally, Habitat for Humanity has completed 16 houses to date.

Shown, from left, are Farr, Habitat for Humanity; Program Sponsor Bob Viehdeffer and President-Elect Jack West.

The Rotary Club of Curwensville meets weekly on Tuesday evenings at the Central Hotel in Curwensville.

Anyone interested in finding out more about rotary is welcome to attend a meeting.