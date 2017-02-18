Next Friday Night Live! is March 3 at CAST

CLEARFIELD – Friday Night Live! will return to the stage at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) on March 3.

It’s held on the first Friday night of every month throughout the winter season. CAST hosts the open mic comedy and music variety show. All talents are welcome for this PG-13, family-friendly event.

The show will get under way at 7:30 p.m. CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield.

Admission is free. For more information about community events at CAST, go to clearfieldarts.org.