Formula E: Sebastien Buemi scores historic hat-trick of wins

Another ePrix, another victory for Sebastien Buemi.

The Renault eDams driver made it three wins out of three for the 2016/17 season at the Buenos Aires ePrix with another impressive drive at the Puerto Madero Street Circuit on Saturday.

The reigning world champion led for the majority of the 37-lap race after starting third on the grid behind pole sitter Lucas di Grassi — a first for the ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport driver — and Techeetah’s Jean-Eric Vergne.

Vergne seized the lead from di Grassi on the third lap but by lap six it was Buemi who had hit the front — and the Swiss driver never looked back.

The 27-year-old took the checkered flag a comfortable three seconds clear of Vergne to seal a third consecutive win — the first driver to achieve the feat in Formula E — and his ninth overall in the all-electric race series.

Buemi won the season-opener in Hong Kong last October and then repeated the feat in Marrakech the following month.

This latest win gives the Swiss a maximum 75 points and a 44-point cushion over nearest rival di Grassi.

But with nine races to go, Buemi is determined not to take his foot off the gas.

“We need to build up some points … these things never last for ever,” Buemi said.

“My team did a great job — let’s hope it continues for a few more races. At the end of the day I’m really happy.”

Di Grassi, who pushed Buemi all the way in last year’s championship, ended up claiming third to notch an impressive 15th podium in 24 career starts in Formula E.

Vergne scored his first podium of the season with Buemi’s teammate Nico Prost coming home fourth followed by NextEV’s Nelson Piquet Jr.

DS Virgin Racing’s Jose Maria Lopez, the only Argentine driver in the field, finished 10th to secure a point but there was disappointment for teammate Sam Bird.

The Briton was defending the title he won last year but limped home last after suffering damage to the left rear of his car early on in the race.

Buenos Aires ePrix top 10 finishers:

1. Sebastien Buemi

2. Jean-Eric Vergne

3. Lucas di Grassi

4. Nico Prost

5. Nelson Piquet Jr.

6. Loic Duval

7. Daniel Abt

8. Jerome D’Ambrosio

9. Oliver Turvey

10. Jose Maria Lopez

Round four of the 2016/17 Formula E World Championship takes place in Mexico on April 1.