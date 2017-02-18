CNB Bank Announces Dell Promoted to Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Banking Officer

CLEARFIELD – Joseph B. Bower Jr., president and chief executive officer of CNB Bank, recently announced the promotion of Joseph E. Dell Jr. to senior executive vice president, chief commercial banking officer.

Dell, as a member of the senior executive management team, helps to develop and execute the strategic commercial lending activity and revenue growth strategies for the bank. He is the key driver in expanding all commercial business line activity throughout the enterprise.

Dell leads and oversees the commercial lending division and plays a significant role in the large and complex commercial loan relationships for CNB Bank and for its three divisions, ERIEBANK, FCBank and Bank on Buffalo.

He also manages the bank’s commercial loan service group, the treasury management services group, and is responsible for developing new business relationships and product offerings while expanding the bank’s commercial lending presence in all markets.

He has worked in the financial services industry for more than 35 years and primarily in the areas of credit administration, revenue generation and corporate and commercial banking.

“Joe has consistently demonstrated the core values of CNB since he joined us four years ago,” stated Bower.

“He has created many new processes and has brought several new revenue generating ideas to the table. Enhancing the bank’s commercial banking effectiveness, this work has strengthened our corporation for continued growth and provided better service to our clients.”

A native of Carmichaels, Pa., Dell graduated from Carmichaels High School before earning his Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. He continued his education at Waynesburg College and earned his Masters of Business Administration.

He also graduated from Stonier Graduate School of Banking as well as several other American Bankers Association, Risk Management Association and Pennsylvania Bankers Association commercial banking programs.

Dell and his wife, Molly, reside in State College and have seven children, Joe, Kathy, Lizzie, Jim, Jack, Foster and Molly. He has been involved throughout his career with many local charities, including the United Way, YMCA and Center for Family Life. He has also coached youth sports for many years.