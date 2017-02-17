Sen. Langerholc Invites Groups to Apply for Grants to Curb Underage Drinking

HARRISBURG – If you would like to offer a proven program to deter underage and dangerous drinking, the time to apply for financial support is now, Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) said.

Schools, colleges, nonprofits, for-profits, local governments, police organizations and more are eligible to apply for two-year grants, offered by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB).

Past grants were devoted to such programs as enhanced police patrols, Lose the Most campaigns, Parents Who Host initiatives, college alcohol assessment surveys, online alcohol education programs and more.

“Education is not the only solution to underage and binge drinking, but it is a vital part, and it works,” Langerholc said. “If you have a strategy to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors or to prevent binge drinking, the LCB wants to support you.”

Under the program, a maximum grant of $20,000 can be awarded to an organization, school, business or municipality per year, for up to two years, from a total allocation of $2 million.

The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Friday, March 31.

Details and applications can be found on the Grants page of the PLCB Web site, at www.lcb.pa.gov. Applications must be submitted online through a system called PLCB+.

An unlimited number of organizations can apply for a grant from a single county or municipality; however, only one grant will be awarded per organization.

“I would be thrilled to have this grant money coming to help our region and save our schoolchildren,” said Langerholc. “Please consider applying and working to develop innovative ways to tackle problem drinking.”