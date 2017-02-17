Obituary Notice: Lowell E. Wicker

Lowell E. Wicker, 86, of Houtzdale died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital, Altoona.

Born Jan. 6, 1931 in Altoona, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Blontz) Wicker. He married Kathryn L. (Saggese) Wicker on June 2, 1979 in (Hollentown), RD Fallentimber; she survives in Clearfield.

Mr. Wicker was a member of the Bigler Full Gospel Tabernacle in Bigler. He was a heavy equipment operator for Benjamin Coal.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 11 sisters and brothers.

Along with his wife he is survived by two sons, Andrew E. Wicker and his wife, Heather of Houtzdale and David Wicker of Oklahoma; one sister, Labonna Wicker of Altoona; and four grandchildren, Tyelo Saudarg, Andrew Wicker Jr., Angeleena Wicker and Tyson Wicker.

The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills, with Pastor Darl Ware officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery, Osceola Mills.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. Monday until funeral time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.

To sign the online guestbook, go to: www.heathfuneral.com.