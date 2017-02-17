More Details Released on Fatal DuBois House Fire

DUBOIS – More details have been released about a fatal DuBois house fire.

According to state police at Ridgway, a house caught fire at 8:30 a.m. Friday at 438 S. Church St. Resident, Rex Beane Jr., 64, was found deceased on the second floor of the house.

State police say another resident, Joyce Beane, 59, was able to escape from the house and receive treatment at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Upon completion of the investigation, state police ruled the fire accidental. State police say the fire originated in the living room on the first floor.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage, according to state police.