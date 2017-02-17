Lady Tide Defeat Harmony 58-50 To Claim Share Of Moshannon Valley League Championship

WESTOVER – The Curwensville Lady Tide girls basketball team claimed its share of the 2016-17 Moshannon Valley League (MVL) championship with a win at Harmony Thursday night over the Lady Owls, 58-50, with a second half comeback.

The Lady Tide end the regular season as co-champions of the MVL with Glendale.

Curwensville trailed at the intermission by a score of 31-23 before the second half comeback.

With Hannah Dixon and Madison Weber paving the way, the Lady Tide outscored Harmony over the final 16 minutes 35-19.

The Lady Tide took the third quarter 14-8 and then the final frame 21-11 to pull out the title clinching victory.

Dixon led all scorers with another big night, 26 points, while sophomore Madison Weber dumped in 18 for Curwensville.

The 26 points scored by Dixon gives her a total of 405 on the season.

Harmony had three girls in double figures with Liz Rorabaugh and Tarra Houser each having 16 points and Jena Brown chipping in another 11.

Since starting the year at 4-10 the Lady Tided finished 6-2 down the stretch.

It was the fourth straight road game for the Tide and the third in as many nights.

The Lady Tide also defeated the Lady Owls, at Curwensville, in January, by a score of 51-36.

The MVL standings after the Lady Tide and Harmony game are as follows: Curwensville and Glendale each 7-1, Harmony 2-6, Moshannon Valley 2-6 and West Branch 2-6.

There was no junior varsity game

Curwensville, which finished the regular season 10-12, now awaits the District 9 AA pairings with the playoffs to start the week of February 20.

CURWENSVILLE – 58

Nikki Wormuth 3 0-0 7, Hannah Dixon 6 10-11 26, Christene Limbert 0 0-2 0, Madison Weber 5 8-17 18, Mikayla Warren 0 0-0 0, Tarah Jacobson 3 1-5 7, Madison Olson 0 0-0 0, Maddie McCracken 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 17 19-35 58

HARMONY – 50

Liz Rorabaugh 3 8-9 16, Jena Brown 5 0-0 5, Macy Fry 1 1-2 3, Tarra Houser 7 2-4 16, Baylee Boring 2 0-0 4, Tori Houser 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 18 11-15 50

THREE-POINTERS: CURWENSVILLE – 5 Dixon 4, Wormuth HARMONY – 3 Rorabaugh 2, Brown

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

CURWENSVILLE 19 4 14 21 58

HARMONY 17 14 8 11 50

Lady Tide Scoreboard: