Kim Jong Nam murder suspect thought she was on a gag show, police say

One of the suspects in the death of the North Korean leader’s half brother thought she was participating in a television gag show when she squirted liquid in his face, Indonesian police said.

Suspect Siti Aishah was “not aware it was an assassination attempt by alleged foreign agents,” Indonesian police chief Tito Karnavian told reporters in Aceh Province.

The Indonesian woman is among four people detained in the death of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The victim was approached by the suspects when he was boarding a flight at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday in Malaysia.

Malaysian police arrested a fourth suspect — a North Korean citizen — in Selangor on Friday.

The woman said she had sprayed others in a similar manner “three to four times [before].”

However, Karnavian told journalists, in this case, “there was allegedly a dangerous substance in the sprayer.”

The woman said “she was given a few dollars for the job,” Karnavian said.

“She was not aware that it was assassination attempt by alleged foreign agents,” Karnavian said. “She was used but she didn’t know what it was for.”

Police did not confirm who provided the sprayer to the suspects.

This is the latest bizarre detail to emerge in the mysterious death of Kim Jong Nam.

Malaysia police declined to release his body to North Korea without DNA from next-of-kin.