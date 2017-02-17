Golden Tide End Season On Winning Note, Dump Harmony 73-48

WESTOVER – In the second game of a varsity doubleheader Thursday night in Westover, the Curwensville boys basketball team ended its season on a positive, winning note by defeating host Harmony 73-48, in Moshannon Valley League (MVL) action.

The Golden Tide offense was somewhat dead in the first quarter, being outscored by the Owls 13-7.

Then the Curwensville offense took off over the final three periods, scoring a total of 66 points to 35 for Harmony.

Curwensville had three players in double figures, with Devan Barrett being high man on the night with 24 points, Josh Terry added 16, and in his final game, senior Zach Marshall tossed in 14.

Harmony high man was Austin Neff with 13 tallies.

In mid-January the Tide also defeated the Owls, at Curwensville, 70-45.

The game was part of two varsity contests, girls and boys, that was a make-up from January 31.

In the first game of the evening, the Curwensville Lady Tide knocked off the Lady Owls 58-50.

There were no junior varsity games played.

The Golden Tide ended the 2016-17 year at 6-16.

Final MVL standing for 2016-17 were, Moshannon Valley 8-0, West Branch 5-3, Curwensville 4-4, Glendale 3-5 and Harmony 0-8.

Tide head coach Matt Wassil, in his first year back after taking a five year absence, talked about the season, saying, “I just thought we finished very strong after a rough start. But the kids hung in there. They worked hard all season and stayed focused. Winning three of our last four games made me very proud of this group. And I am also proud and happy for senior Zach Marshall (14 points) on how he played in his last game. The whole team was pulling for Zach and that was great to see.”

CURWENSVILLE – 73

Zach Marshall 5 3-6 14, Devan Barrett 8 6-7 24, Josh Terry 6 3-5 16, Christian Bakaysa 2 1-2 5, Avery Francisco 2 3-4 7, Noah Von Gunden 1 0-0 2, Dakota Bloom 1 0-0 2, Jeremy Irwin 1 1-2 3, Nate McKenrick 0 0-0 0, Jordan Demko 0 0-0 0, Ben Jasper 0 0-0 0, Trey Bumbarger 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 26 17-26 73

HARMONY – 48

Austin Neff 3 7-8 13, Adam McGarvey 2 1-2 5, Jayden Westover 2 2-2 6, Dan Rorabaugh 4 0-0 8, Sammy Brink 0 1-4 1, Dylan Kurtz 1 1-2 3, Mike Koblosky 3 1-2 7, Adam Dubyak 2 0-0 4, Cody Rowles 0 0-0 0, Connor Blake 0 1-2 1, Dave Rorabaugh 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 17 14-22 48

THREE-POINTERS: CURWENSVILLE – 4 Barrett 2, Terry, Marshall HARMONY – None

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

CURWENSVILLE 7 19 28 19 73

HARMONY 13 13 12 10 48

Final Golden Tide Scoreboard: