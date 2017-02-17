Golden Tide Beat Rovers 42-31 in Dual Meet Finale

CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Area High School wrestling team had four winners in the seven bouts and picked up one extra forfeit to wind up the regular season schedule with a 42-31 victory over District 9 Class AA rival Brockway in Patton Hall Thursday night.

The Golden Tide got falls by Mason Gasper in just 12 seconds at 120 pounds and state-ranked Steven McClure at heavyweight, a major decision by Cole Bressler at 138 and a decision by Mason Lancaster plus forfeits to Blake Passarelli at 113, Dylan Myers at 126 and Ethan Collins at 132 to finish 4-7.

Lancaster and Collins are two of the three seniors on a squad that had to give up at least four forfeits in every match.

“It felt good to end the season with a win,” Golden Tide coach Dean Swatsworth said. “It was good for the seniors. I told them let’s go out with a bang.

“It didn’t come how we wanted it to, but we got it.”

Swatsworth was hoping for two more wins against the top wrestlers in the Brockway (8-8) lineup, but Zach Holland was edged 4-3 by Anthony Glasl in an action-packed tussle between outstanding freshman 106-pounders and Kaleb Witherite, the other Golden Tide senior, was majored 13-2 by Garrett McClintick at 182.

Glasl, No. 6 in Off The Mat’s Class AA state rankings with a 25-6 record, rode tough through the second period as Holland was on the verge of pulling off a reversal several times before the Rover bantam hooked up a cradle for a three-point nearfall at the buzzer.

Early in the third period, Holland (19-8) caught Glasl on his back for the equalizing nearfall. Glasl managed to escape for the winning point with 23 seconds left, and Holland immediately went on the attack.

Following a stall warning against the Rover with 11 ticks left, Holland drove in and had Glasl in a very precarious position, his shoulders on the mat, when time ran out.

“That was a big match for Zachie,” said Swatsworth, who was not happy with the no-call. “He wrestled hard. It was physical. But it is what it is.

“It could have turned either way, and he just ended up on the wrong end this time. Like I told the kids, anything can happen in districts. I feel it doesn’t matter where Zach is in that bracket, he matches up well and he could beat any of those kids.”

Like Holland, Witherite (21-7) was close to scoring the first points more than once against McClintick, who moved up from 170 for the challenge and, in the second period, took command by lacing a leg and earning seven back points with a guillotine and then split scissors.

Witherite reversed out of the third nearfall, but McClintick escaped and added a single-leg takedown very late to take a 10-2 lead into the third period. He picked up the extra team point with an escape and a double-leg takedown.

“I was glad to see him wrestle McCllintick,” Swatsworth said. “He’s a real good wrestler, something to gauge where Kaleb is. And Kaleb knows what he needs to do in the next week to get a little bit better and be ready to wrestle at districts.”

Forfeits at 152 and 160 gave the Rovers a lead they maintained until Gasper cradled Elijah Shifter to put the Golden Tide in front 27-25.

“It was a good match for Gasper,” Swatsworth said. “He needed something like that. It’s just nice to get some of these kids the confidence they need to know they can wrestle with these kids.”

No opponents for Myers and Collins clinched the win for Curwensville at 39-25, and Bressler tacked on the final four points with a 12-3 major decision over Bryce Grecco. Bressler had a big second period with an escape, takedown and five back points, working a half-nelson and later a cradle, for a 10-1 advantage. However, he needed a reversal with four seconds left to earn the bonus point.

“We were gonna bump at 32 and 38, but I bumped Cole all year, and he’s wrestling 38 for districts,” Swatsworth said. “I just said I’m tired of bumping you around, and I’m glad he got a good win.”

Lancaster produced the first points for the Golden Tide by building an 11-1 lead through two periods against Eric Johnson via two takedowns, a reversal and two sets of back points, the first a double-arm bar that almost turned into a fall. He survived two turnovers by Johnson in the third period to prevail 12-6.

“Mason had that match the whole time, but got tired out there,” Swatsworth said.

McClintick’s major and 220-pounder Justin Smith’s 1:03 fall against Nick Stewart around the forfeit to Buchwitz had the Rovers on top 22-9 before the No. 9-ranked McClure (19-5) used a bar to put Hayden Thompson on his back and pressed his shoulders to the mat for the pin at 1:03.

“We bumped Stewart up, and that kid was quite a bit heavier,“ Swatsworth said. “But he wrestled well. He’s a first-year kid, and I keep saying that, but he’s working hard. That’s all I can ask for. I give him credit because we have only 11 kids on our squad. For him to come out and want to wrestle and make himself a better athlete, I think he got there. His record doesn’t show how well he’s done in the room. It’s gonna help him overall.”

“Then, Steven went out and did what Steven does.”

Glasl’s squeaker ensued, restoring Brockway’s double-digit lead at 25-15, but Curwensville rolled up 28 points at the next five weights, with Passarelli (24-3) receiving one of three forfeits, Gasper joining the Golden Tide’s quick-pin list and Bressler triumphing.

The Golden Tide will make the short trip to Clearfield Area High School for the district tournament next Friday and Saturday.

CURWENSVILLE 43, BROCKWAY 31

152 – Angelo Inzana, B, won by forfeit. (0-6)

160 – Erik Botwright, B, won by forfeit. (0-12)

170 – Mason Lancaster, C, dec. Eric Johnson, 12-3. (3-12)

182 – Garrett McClintock, B, major dec. Kaleb Witherite, 13-2. (3-16)

195 – Gordon Buchwitz, C, won by forfeit. (9-16)

220 – Justin Smith, B, pinned Nick Stewart, 1:03. (9-22)

285 – Steven McClure, C, pinned Hayden Thompson, 1:10. (15-22)

106 – Anthony Glasl, B, dec. Zach Holland, 4-3. (15-25)

113 – Blake Passarelli, C, won by forfeit. (21-25)

120 – Mason Gasper, C, pinned Elijah Shifter, :12. (27-25)

126 – Dylan Myers, C, won by forfeit. (33-25)

132 – Ethan Collins, C, won by forfeit. (39-25)

138 – Cole Bressler, C, major dec. Bryce Grecco, 12-3. (43-25)

145 – Andrew Hickman, B, won by forfeit. (43-31)

Referee – Nick Sipes.

