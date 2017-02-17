GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an incident of simple assault that occurred Wednesday on Erin Drive in Brisbin Borough. During the incident, Cruz Jozefik, 24, of Philipsburg and the victim became involved in an argument. When it escalated, he allegedly punched her several times and pulled her down the basement steps, causing injury to her. Jozefik was arrested and lodged in the Clearfield County Jail.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Thursday on Hidden Valley Road in Bradford Township. During the incident, Mark Witherite, 28, of Mineral Springs allegedly assaulted the victim following an argument. Witherite was cited for harassment.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred July 14, 2016 at the PennDOT Stock Pile No. 12 along South Eagle Valley Road in Worth Township. During the incident, someone allegedly removed an 18-volt Dewalt cordless drill.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Feb. 10 on East Main Street in Mahaffey Borough. During the incident, a 17-year-old male allegedly subjected the victim to unwanted physical contact. A 51-year-old male also allegedly struck the teen. Charges will be filed through the district court.
- State police received a report about an incident of burglary that occurred Jan. 27 at a hunting cabin on Rabbit Hill Road. During the incident, someone allegedly took a .22 long rifle, flat screen television and an assortment of hunting-related items from the victim’s cabin. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the state police at Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
- State police reported an incident of DUI that occurred Thursday on Route 119 at the Wal-Mart parking lot in Young Township. According to state police, a female was unconscious in her vehicle outside the store. She allegedly displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
State police at Ridgway
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred sometime Wednesday or Thursday at a Route 555 residence in Benezette Township. During the incident, someone allegedly vandalized the victim’s car by spray-painting it and slashing the tire.
Clearfield Borough
- Police are investigating an alleged theft that occurred at a residence along Margaretta Street. According to the report, a lock box containing mediation and other items was removed from the residence.
- Police assisted a motorist who needed to get into their locked vehicle.
- Police were dispatched to a report about a disturbance while a male was knocking on the caller’s door. However, he fled prior to police arrival at the scene.
- Police located an unsecured door at a local business while conducting nightly checks. Police were able to secure the door.
- Police received a report about an unwanted person on East Market Street. Police found they had been living at the address for some time and needed to be removed through the civil process.
- Police are investigating an alleged burglary that occurred at a residence along West Cherry Street. According to the report, someone gained entry to the residence and removed items when the owner was not at home.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a possible structure fire at the Holiday Inn Express. Upon arrival police learned it was an electrical problem.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a male along the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway. Upon arrival police learned he was surveying and Ok.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a female on High Level Road.
- Police received a report about a vehicle repossession in the area of Leonard Street.
- Police received a report about a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Goshen and Mount Joy roads. No injuries were reported as a result, and both vehicles were towed from the scene, police said.
- Police received a report about several traffic violations in the Turnpike Avenue area.
- Police received three, separate reports about alleged harassment from the Mount Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
- Police received a request to serve a 302 warrant on a male. He was located and taken into custody at a Curwensville residence. He was subsequently transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
- Police received a report about a person who was allegedly possessing and distributing sexually explicit photographs. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about a verbal domestic dispute at a hotel along Route 879. It was handled by police and resolved without any further issues.
DuBois City
- On Thursday police were dispatched for a possible break-in in progress in the 200 block of East DuBois Avenue. Upon arrival police spoke with multiple residents and it was determined a male had locked himself out and used a window to gain access. Everything was found to be OK and police cleared the scene.
- On Thursday police were dispatched to the Choice Outlet for a male juvenile who had been there for a while. He was believed to possibly be a runaway from Sandy Township. Upon arrival police spoke with the juvenile, and they confirmed he was the runaway. Sandy Township police were contacted and responded to pick up the juvenile.
- On Thursday police were dispatched to a noise complaint on South Highland Street. Upon arrival police spoke with a person who related they were having band practice and didn’t realize the time.
Decatur Township
- Police are investigating an alleged incident of forgery that occurred at Clearfield Bank & Trust Co., Philipsburg. According to the report, a known male opened a checking account.
- Police are investigating an alleged incident of forgery that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy in Philipsburg. According to the report, a known female attempted to forge documents for prescription medications.
- Police responded to an animal complaint on New Liberty Road.
- Police responded to a property dispute on New Liberty Road.