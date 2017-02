TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS — The Clearfield sixth-graders rebounded from an opening loss to win the recent Brookville Elementary Basketball Tournament title by defeating two St. Marys teams, Redbank Valley and Punxsutawney. Kneeling, left to right, Luke Pallo, Mitch Rowles, Anthony Lopez and Zach Witherow. Standing are coach Gene Miller, Peyton Reasinger, Andon Greslick, Cole Miller, Morgen Billotte and coach Lew Duttry.