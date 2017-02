CLEARFIELD – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clearfield County recently received $5,000 from the Wal-Mart Distribution Center through the Volunteerism Always Pays grant.

The VAP grant is a “dollar-for-doer” type of grant in which Wal-Mart associates give back to local charities through volunteering.

Pictured are Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clearfield County Program Manager Kaitlin Ireland and Lori Baumbarger, traffic manager of Wal-Mart Distribution Center.