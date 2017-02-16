Suspect in death of Kim Jong Un’s half brother seen wearing ‘LOL’ shirt

One of two women detained in connection with the apparent lethal poisoning of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother was seen on airport surveillance video wearing a shirt with the letters “LOL” emblazoned across the front.

Still images taken from closed-circuit TV show one of the suspects on the same day Kim Jong Nam was apparently killed at the airport, Selangor State Police Chief Abdul Samah Mat of the Royal Malaysian Police confirmed Thursday to CNN. The images were first obtained by the Malay Mail.

The acronym, popular with social media and smartphone users, stands for “laugh out loud.”

The women, who were carrying an Indonesian passport and a Vietnamese passport, have been remanded into custody for seven days. A 26-year-old Malaysian man also has been arrested in the case. He is believed to be the boyfriend of one of the female suspects, Mat said.

South Korea’s National Assembly Intelligence Committee has concluded Kim was poisoned, but Malaysian officials on Thursday distanced themselves from the claim.

“That is only speculation,” Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur.

Kim, the first-born, illegitimate son of the late leader Kim Jong Il, was apparently attacked as he waited to board a plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport en route to the Chinese territory of Macau to visit relatives.

“The deceased … felt like someone grabbed or held his face from behind,” Selangor State Criminal Investigations Department Chief Fadzil Ahmat told Reuters. “He felt dizzy, so he asked for help at the (airport) counter.”