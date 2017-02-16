Obituary Notice: Mary K. Rauch

Mary K. Rauch died Feb. 13, 2017. She was born Oct. 31, 1957 and raised in Akron, Ohio; she then resided in Clearfield.

She was in the U.S. Navy for 13 years and retired. She was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Church and Religious Education and the Hyde Fire Department.

She also volunteered at other functions with the church and fire department.

She was preceded in death by her father, Mark E. Trettel and two brothers, Stephen M. Trettel and Daniel E. Trettel.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis J. Rauch Sr.; mother, R. June Trettel; sister, Theresa A. Trettel; and her children, Denise G., Elizabeth, Daniel, Denise R., Ginger, Dennis Jr., Kayla and Lita. She is also survived by 13 step-children, 35 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Her funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Francis Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Hyde Fire Hall.

