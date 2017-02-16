Obituary Notice: John Frank Conklin Sr.

John Frank Conklin Sr., 64, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on Feb. 15, 2017 at his residence.

Born Nov. 3, 1952 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Robert R. Sr. and Frances L. Butterworth Conklin.

On March 6, 1971 at St. Severin’s Roman Catholic Church in Drifting, he wed Debra Bumbarger Conklin, who survives at home in Morrisdale.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Tina Passmore and her husband, Daniel of Curwensville; sons, John Frank Conklin Jr. and his wife, Gwen of Morrisdale and Mike Conklin and his companion, Brandy Holliday of Pinchy, Morrisdale, RD; grandchildren, Laci, Danny, Michael, Rebecca, Tiffany and John III; and a great-granddaughter, Madison.

Also surviving are his sisters, Elva Vaux, Judy Morrow, Anita Kerin and his brothers, Robert, Rodney, Howard and Jimmy Conklin.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Sara Socash and his brothers, Edward and David Conklin.

Mr. Conklin was a self-employed logger by trade.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no public visitation.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.