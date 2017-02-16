Obituary Notice: Jacqulyn K. “Jackie” Allen

Jacqulyn K. “Jackie” Allen, 70, of DuBois died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 in DuBois.

Born Aug. 24, 1946 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Hazel (Coble) Shemas.

On Aug. 21, 1976, she married Charles H. Allen. He survives.

She retired from the DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce after 10 years of service. Prior to that, she had worked for the DuBois Area School District and the Hempfield School District in Landisville.

She was a graduate of the DuBois Business College. She also graduated with both an Associate and Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the Pennsylvania State University DuBois campus. She served as past president of the Penn State DuBois Alumni Association.

She was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in DuBois. She previously was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Landisville.

She was active in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as a merit badge counselor when her children were active in scouting. She also loved to knit and crochet.

She is survived by two children, Gerald M. Allen and his wife, Annie of Rowayton, Conn., and C. Howard Allen and his wife, Miranda of DuBois; a sister, Sharon A. Rivell and her husband, Richard of State College; four grandchildren, Hannah, Mariah, Charlotte and Teddy Allen; a niece, Anne Marie Rivell Minarchick; two aunts; and numerous cousins.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Christ Lutheran Church with Pastors John and Amy Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with the Oncology Hematology Associates of Northern Pennsylvania Patient Care Fund, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be made to www.gbfuneralhome.com.