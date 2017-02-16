Obituary Notice: Debra M. (Dunlap) Haight

Debra M. (Dunlap) Haight, 57, of Clearfield passed from this world at Western Pennsylvania Hospital, Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 to be with her heavenly Father and her beloved husband, Ralph.

Mrs. Haight was born April 8, 1959, the daughter of Dorothy M. Kabel and the late Marvin A. Dunlap.

She graduated from Penn State University and had been with Pre-K Counts at the Children’s Aid Society for 10 of her 35 years of teaching.

She was a living example of her faith and a steadfast servant of God. In her many years at Mount Joy United Methodist Church and Kerr Addition, she wore many hats: Bible school and Sunday school teacher, program director, sanctuary decorator and choir director.

Mrs. Haight loved to sing, had a beautiful voice and loved to share it. She has sung at many weddings and at churches from a young age with her four older siblings.

She is survived by her mother; two sisters, Darlene L. Haight (Walter) of Clearfield and Diana M. Diana (Andrew) of Pittsburgh; and three brothers, Donald M. Dunlap of Clearfield, David L. Dunlap (Shirley) of Milesburg and Duane L. Dunlap (Nancy) of Muskegon, Mich.

She loved children and was a “second mom” to many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by Aaron, Adrian and Austin Litz, Bobby, Michael and Lila Haight, Steven, Allen and Ashlynn Speigle, all of Clearfield; Marty Haight (Jessica) and Luke Haight, both of Johnstown; Emily Wilkins (Jaime Hughes), Evan, Ida and Edie Wilkins and Heather Hughes, all of Mechanicsburg; Jason Dunlap of State College; Rachel Diana (Anthony Cate), Lily-Anne and Nathaniel Cate, all of Virginia; Allison Diana (Shannon Tuten) and Cris and Matthew Diana, all of South Carolina; her aunt, Sandra Daub (Ronald) of Lancaster; uncles, Ronald Schucker of Clearfield and Larry Schucker (Gloria) of Rochester, NY; and numerous cousins.

Kind-hearted and a gentle soul of great patience, Mrs. Haight has gone to with her beloved husband, Ralph E. “Ralphie” Haight, who died Oct. 3, 2009 and to whom she was married June 12, 1993 and her nephew, Eric Diana, who died in November of 2016.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mount Joy United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kenneth Leonard officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Joy Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield and from 9 a.m. Saturday until the hour of services at the church.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Mount Joy United Methodist Church or The Children’s Aid Society, 1008 S. Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To send online tributes, go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.