Obituary Notice: Charles N. Standeven Jr.

Charles N. Standeven Jr., 82, of Osceola Mills and formerly of Rhode Island, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born June 2, 1934, in South Kingstown, RI, he was a son of Charles N. Standeven Sr. and Mildred A. (Barker) Standeven, both of whom preceded him in death.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. When he was still in good health, he attended The Well, Philipsburg.

He was employed in several different occupations while living in Rhode Island. He was first employed with a laundry service; then as a bus driver with Johnson & Wales University; and then for 32 years as a stationary engineer with the former American Insulated Wire, Pawtucket, RI, until his retirement.

Upon moving to Pennsylvania, he accepted a bus driving position with Fullington Bus Company, which he held for four years.

He was married June 16, 2012 at The Well, Philipsburg, to the former Nancy L. (Weidel) Saulsgiver. She survives at home.

He is also survived by two sons, Charles N. Standeven III and his wife, Ila of Morrisdale and William Henry Standeven and his wife, Christina of Brattleboro, Vt.; three grandchildren, Charles, Alyssa and Isabel Standeven; one step-son, Roger S. Lee and his wife, Jolie of Decatur, Ind.; three step-grandchildren, Emily, Rebecca and Alex Lee; one sister, Ann L. Standeven of Arizona; and one brother, Gene “Butch” Standeven and his wife, Penny of Stuart, Florida.

He enjoyed a number of hobbies in his spare time. These included: watching his favorite TV programs, some of which were “westerns;” going to see the “mud races” or watching them on TV; outdoorsman activities; watching nature whether at his home or out on camping trips; and he enjoyed camping so much that he combined his career as a bus driver and camping with a camper that he fabricated out of an old school bus. He also enjoyed Native American lore and crafts.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Timothy Richmond, officiating.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.

Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 1019 Mumma Rd., Wormleysburg, PA 17043 or to the American Diabetes Association, 2 Chatham Center • Suite 1520, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

