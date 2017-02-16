Gov. Paul LePage on Trump: ‘We got to tell him that the TV show’s over and he’s gotta move on now’

Republican Gov. Paul LePage, a supporter of President Donald Trump, said Thursday morning that too many people are vying for power within the White House and that the President should stop treating it like a TV show.

“The thing I’m sensing is that there’s three or four chiefs at the top,” the Maine governor told Newsradio WGAN.

“I would say this: You’ve got to put someone somebody in charge.”

LePage said Trump fostered too much competition, which was causing dysfunction.

“In his case, too much competition. Everybody’s fighting to be that No. 1 person. You’re gonna have a lot of slip ups. I’ve met Donald Trump, I think he does promote some competition. He brings that business aspect to it. We got to tell him that the TV show’s over and he’s gotta move on now,” he said.

“I think he needs — Reince Priebus and Pence, Vice President Pence, are good people and if he goes through Pence he’s going to have somebody that he’s very qualified, he understands the Congress, he understands how it works in Washington. He can help Donald Trump get his message out. He can be very, very helpful. I have great admiration for him. He’s a great guy. I really believe that he’s got the making of being a great president but he’s got to have some structure in that White House.”